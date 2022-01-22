Terrorist Killed In Jammu And Kashmir's Shopian, 16th This Month

The security forces suspect another terrorist is hiding in the area (File)

A terrorist was killed in an operation by security forces in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday while one more is believed to be still holed up.

In the last 22 days, 16 terrorists have been killed in over a dozen encounters in the valley as the new year started with security forces intensifying their offensive against terrorists.

The police said an operation was launched at Kilbal village in the Shopian district following a tip-off about the presence of terrorists. In the ensuing encounter, one terrorist was killed and the operation is underway.

The security forces suspect another terrorist is hiding in the area and a major assault has been launched to track him down, sources said.

On Friday, the Core Group meeting of security forces said that frequent operations against terrorists are launched based on human intelligence and it has helped them to reduce collateral damage during operations.

The local support in anti-terrorist operations is seen as crucial and terrorist activities have reduced in the last year.

The meeting, besides senior officials of military and paramilitary forces, was attended by Lt Gen DP Panday, Corps Commander of Army's 15 Corps and Dilbag Singh, Director General of J&K police.

In a statement, the Core Group said the ceasefire along the Line of Control between India and the Pakistani army has improved the security situation along the border. There has been a decrease in the infiltration of terrorists from Pakistan. The meeting however asked security forces to remain alert given the intelligence inputs that terrorist launch pads across the Line of Control are still active.