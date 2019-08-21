Terrorist Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In J&K's Baramulla

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in J&K's Baramulla (Representational Image)

A terrorist has been killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district. A police officer has also died in the encounter, which has now concluded.

The area is being searched for the presence of other terrorists before it can be declared safe.

Keeping Pakistan's sponsoring of terror in Kashmir in mind, security presence in Jammu and Kashmir has been stepped up and stringent restrictions put in place since August 5 when the centre scrapped provisions of Article 370.

In an interview with news agency Press Trust of India last week, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said "Our counterinsurgency unit is maintaining pressure to keep terrorists at bay and definitely we have been able to do it."

To disturb peace in the region, Pakistani troops have also been violating the ceasefire and targeting forward posts and villages along the Line of Control or LoC in Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Army has been giving a "fitting reply" to Pakistani troops along the LoC.

(With inputs from PTI)

