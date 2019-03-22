Terrorist Killed In Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir's Shopian

The operation was carried out in Imamsahib area of Shopian in south Kashmir. (Representational image)

A terrorist was killed on Friday in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Imamsahib area of Shopian in south Kashmir following information about presence of terrorists there, an army official said.

He said the terrorists opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated, triggering a gun battle. One terrorist has been killed so far in the ongoing operation, the official said, adding that the identity and group affiliation of the terrorist was being ascertained.

Meanwhile, another gun battle broke out between terrorists and security forces in Sopore area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district, a police official said.

He said no casualties have been reported so far in the operation that is going on in Warpora area of Sopore.

