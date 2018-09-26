Terrorist Killed In Encounter Identified As Top LeT Commander

Abu Maaz was active in north Kashmir for the past three years, police said. (Representational image)

One of the two terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces in Sopore Tuesday was identified as a top Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) commander who was active in north Kashmir for the past three years, police said Wednesday.

The police identified him as Abu Maaz, a Pakistani national.

"On the basis of materials recovered, one of the terrorists killed has been identified as Abu Maaz of Pakistani origin who was operating as the top commander of LeT in north Kashmir," a police spokesman said.

The other terrorist who was killed in the operation in Bomai area was identified as Abdul Majeed Mir alias Sameer.

The spokesman said Maaz had a criminal record since 2015 and he was involved in series of terror activities in the area, particularly in Sopore and Handwara.

"He was involved in several attacks on the security forces and killings of civilians in the area. Several cases were registered against him in police stations across the valley for terror activities," he added.

The spokesman said Maaz was involved in at least a dozen attacks on civilians and security forces since 2015 in which three civilians and an Army officer were killed.