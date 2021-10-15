Terrorist Involved In Civilian Killings In Srinagar Gunned Down In Pulwama Encounter

Police said the search operation turned into an encounter. (File)

A terrorist involved in the recent civilian killings in Srinagar was gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

Security forces received information about the presence of terrorists in the Wahibug area of Pulwama, following which a cordon and search operation was launched there, they said.

Police said the search operation turned into an encounter in which one terrorist was killed.

"One #terrorist of #Srinagar City involved in recent civilian killing, neutralised in #Pulwama #encounter," IGP, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar tweeted.

