Terrorist Hideouts Destroyed In Kashmir's Anantnag, Search Operation On

At least two terrorists are believed to be holed up in Kukernag area in the district. (Representational)

Security forces today identified four terrorist hideouts and destroyed two in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag.

According to initial reports, three terrorists are believed to be holed up in Kukernag area in the district.

Advertisement

Few people have been detained for questioning, Shesh Paul Vaid, Director General of Police (DGP) of Jammu & Kashmir, said. Security forces have begun combing operations in the area.

