Terrorist Hideouts Destroyed In Kashmir's Anantnag, Search Operation On

Few people have been detained for questioning, Shesh Paul Vaid, Director General of Police (DGP) of Jammu & Kashmir, said.

All India | Edited by | Updated: August 24, 2018 07:16 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Terrorist Hideouts Destroyed In Kashmir's Anantnag, Search Operation On

At least two terrorists are believed to be holed up in Kukernag area in the district. (Representational)

Srinagar: 

Security forces today identified four terrorist hideouts and destroyed two in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag.  

According to initial reports, three terrorists are believed to be holed up in Kukernag area in the district.

Few people have been detained for questioning, Shesh Paul Vaid, Director General of Police (DGP) of Jammu & Kashmir, said. Security forces have begun combing operations in the area. 
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

AnantnagJammu and Kashmir

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Kerala FloodsNews in BanglaTamil NewsTrain StatusAsian Games 2018PNR StatusKerala Floods ReliefMedals TallyAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersBenefits Of HoneyZomato OffersNykaa OffersDominos OffersPrice ComparisonFitness Tips For Women

................................ Advertisement ................................