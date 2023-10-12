Terrorist Hideout Busted In Jammu And Kashmir's Doda, Weapons Found

The army and the Jammu and Kashmir's Doda police busted a terrorist hideout in a joint search operation in Seoz Dhar Bhaderwah on Wednesday and recovered several weapons.

A statement issued by the Doda police said acting on specific information about a terrorist hideout, a joint search operation was launched with the army. The troops busted a terrorist hideout in the upper reaches of Seoz Dhar Bhaderwah, which is a forest area.

The team recovered three Chinese pistols, nine pistol magazines and 79 rounds of from the hideout.

A First Information Report under relevant sections has been registered at the police station Bhaderwah and an investigation has been started.

The Doda police in close coordination with the army and the CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces) is carrying out a joint search operation, surveillance and area domination with special focus on the upper reaches.