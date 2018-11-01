Jammu and Kashmir Governor On Bringing Terrorists Back To Mainstream

Pakistan, Satya Pal Malik said, has a "big role" in fomenting trouble in Kashmir. (File)

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday said terrorism in Kashmir cannot be wiped out by killing terrorists but by bringing them back to the mainstream.

The governor, in a veiled reference to Pakistan, said the neighbouring country wants Jammu and Kashmir to remain disturbed, but its designs keep failing as they did recently during the recent municipal polls.

"Terrorism cannot be wiped out by killing militants. More of them will keep joining terror groups. They will keep attacking police and security forces which will, in turn, fire bullets, not bouquets. And they will die in the process," he said.

"We do not want them to die. We want them to leave the gun culture and come back to the mainstream," he added.

Mr Malik made the remarks while talking to reporters on the sidelines of a Power Department function.

"Our aim is not to hunt them down but to eradicate terrorism. We want the people in the Valley to understand that nothing is to be achieved from terrorism," he said.

Terming terror attacks on the security personnel as "unfortunate", Mr Malik said, "The police are fighting bravely and will take care of the situation."

On radicalisation of youth in Kashmir, he said, "Those who are being radicalised need to know that it will not benefit them. We cannot settle an issue by taking up arms. We can do it through talks."

Pakistan, he said, has a "big role" in fomenting trouble in Kashmir.

"It wants the state to remain disturbed. But its designs keep failing as it failed recently. It could do nothing to disrupt the municipal polls in the state," he said.

"Pakistan is frustrated with its own problems as it is having to sell its household items to run the country," he added.

The governor hoped that unlike the recent urban body polls, the voter turnout would improve in the upcoming panchayat elections.