10 Direct Relatives Of Ex-Chief Ministers In Fray For Madhya Pradesh Polls

Ten direct relatives of former Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh have thrown their hat in the ring for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly elections scheduled to be held next month.

Of these 10, five candidates are sons of the former CMs, two are nephews, a brother, a grandson and a daughter-in-law. Among the candidates, six are contesting from the BJP and four are contesting from the Congress party in the forthcoming assembly polls.

Sixth Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Govind Narayan Singh's son Dhruv Narayan Singh and grandson Vikram Singh are contesting from the Bhopal Madhya assembly seat and Rampur-Baghelan seat in Satna district respectively from the BJP.

State's eleventh chief minister Virendra Kumar Sakhlecha's son Om Prakash Sakhlecha is contesting from the Jawad assembly seat in Neemuch district from BJP and he is a cabinet minister in the current BJP government in the state.

Similarly, the 12th Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Sunder Lal Patwa's nephew Surendra Patwa is contesting from the Bhojpur assembly seat in Raisen district from BJP.

State's 22nd chief minister Uma Bharti's nephew Rahul Singh Lodhi is a BJP candidate from the Khargapur assembly seat in Tikamgarh district. The state's 23 chief minister Babu Lal Gaur's daughter-in-law, Krishna Gaur is in the fray from the Govindpura assembly seat in Bhopal from BJP.

On the other hand, the tenth chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Kailash Joshi's son Deepak Joshi is contesting from the Khategaon assembly seat in Dewas district from the Congress party.

Similarly, the state's 13th Chief Minister Arjun Singh's son Ajay Singh Rahul is in the fray from the Churahat assembly seat in Satna District.

The 20th chief minister of the state, Digvijaya Singh's son Jaivardhan Singh and brother Laxman Singh are contesting from the Raghogarh assembly seat and Chachoura seat respectively in Guna district.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to hold elections this year. The state is scheduled to undergo polls on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

