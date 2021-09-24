All Places Of Worship In Maharashtra To Reopen On October 7

All places of worship will reopen in Maharashtra from October 7, the first day of Navratri, the Chief Minister's Office tweeted this evening. All COVID-19 safety rules would be followed.

"All places of worship will reopen for devotees from the first day of Navaratri, i.e., 7th October 2021, while observing all COVID safety protocols," Mr Thackeray's office tweeted.

The Maharashtra government has been facing protests by the BJP over not opening temples, which remained shut due to the pandemic.

Schools for Classes 5 to 12 will also reopen across Maharashtra from October 4, the state government said on Friday. "All schools in rural areas will resume physical classes for standards 5th to 12th," education minister Varsha Gaikwad said, adding physical classes for Classes 8 to 12 will resume everywhere in urban area.

For now, schools are taking physical classes only in areas that are reporting relatively fewer COVID-19 cases.