Temple Ritual: Panic, Chaos At Kerala Temple After Smoke Scare

Around a thousand boys in white thin loin cloth were crammed inside an over-crowded enclosure, waiting to be pierced with iron rings during the Kuthiyottam on Friday evening. Kuthiyottam, a ritual performed on the last day of the 9-day festival, has become controversial, with Kerala's Director General of Prisons, R Sreelekha, calling it cruelty to children.
At the temple this morning, worried parents were waiting outside the smoke-filled enclosure, shouting at the temple authorities, to let the boys who were breathless, out for sometime but their requests fall on deaf ears until police intervened and took the children out for a while.
"Smoke from the pongala has filled the area; our children are feeling breathless", said one of the mothers, clutching the iron rods of the gate.
Temple authorities have kept the boys, who are visibly disturbed, inside a room. Some of them are crying for water but no one is listening.
Every day, for the last six days, around a thousand boys walk out of the Attukal temple, in a line, for the ceremonial dip - some wave and smile at their parents, waiting to catch a glimpse, while others burst into tears. As part of the ritual, children are not allowed to stay with their parents for seven days.
"My eight year old son cried after seeing me. He asked when I will see him next. He asks me the same question everyday", says Remya R whose son is living at the temple for one week.
Hundreds of parents line up outside the Attukal temple four times a day, to see their sons, who are 'offered' by them as the soldiers of the goddess. The boys have to live in the temple, away from their families, while they are prepared for Kuthiyottam.
"As a mother, I feel it may be painful but it's a small piercing...we all pierce our noses and ears and this practice is going on for generations so it should carry on," said Priyanka Sailesh, a businesswoman.
Comments
The child rights panel took up the issue immediately and asked the government for details of different temples that practice the piercing ritual.
For the latest Election News & Live Updates from Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya log on to NDTV.com. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.