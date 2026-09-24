Temple Replicas To Sports Memorabilia: PM Modi's 1,500 Gifts Up For Auction

Gifts presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi from across India are now up for public bidding, with the eighth edition of the PM Mementos e-Auction featuring more than 1,500 items that reflect the country's art, culture, traditions, sporting achievements and technological progress.

From temple replicas and traditional paintings to sporting memorabilia and models representing India's development journey, the collection brings together mementos presented to the Prime Minister on various occasions.

The auction, organised by the Ministry of Culture through the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) in New Delhi, began on September 17.

NDTV visited the NGMA to take a closer look at some of the standout pieces that are part of this year's auction.

The collection includes traditional artworks from across India, intricate sculptures, textiles and architectural models. It also features sporting memorabilia linked to some of India's celebrated athletes and teams.

One of the striking aspects of this year's auction is the juxtaposition of India's cultural heritage with symbols of contemporary innovation.

The Gujarat collection includes representations of the Hatkeshwar Mahadev Temple in Vadnagar, Ambaji Temple, Somnath Temple and Dwarkadhish Temple. Traditional art forms such as Mata ni Pachedi, Pithora painting, Bhujodi shawls and Lippan art are displayed alongside a representation of India's first solar tile, featuring engraved glass inspired by the Modhera Sun Temple.

The collection also includes mementos linked to modern institutions and technology, including a replica of AIIMS Rajkot and an INS Vikrant commemorative semiconductor plaque titled "Charkha to Chips".

Among the auction's highlights "Hero Mementos" is a framed cloth-craft map of Gujarat created using tie dye fabrics, block prints and handmade embroidery. Incorporating traditional elements such as bells, dolls and seashells, the artwork has a listed price of Rs 60,000.

Another featured item is a framed Rogan painting depicting Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra. Created using the traditional Kutch art form that employs a paste made from boiled castor oil, the work is listed at Rs 45,000.

The collection also showcases India's sporting achievements. An autographed jersey of the Indian Para Table Tennis team, bearing signatures of players including Bhavina Patel, Poonam, Yashwant and Suman, is among the featured items.

Also on display is the shooting jacket associated with Paralympic gold medallist Avani Lekhara. Described as an official competition jacket, it is listed at Rs 2.25 lakh.

Beyond art and sport, the auction includes an INS Nilgiri scale model that reproduces the details of the Indian Navy's stealth guided-missile frigate.

The auction serves a public purpose as well. Proceeds will be directed to the Namami Gange Programme, the national mission focused on the conservation, rejuvenation and protection of the River Ganga and its ecosystem.

Launched in January 2019, the PM Mementos e-Auction has raised more than Rs 50 crore for the Namami Gange Project through its previous editions, according to the government.

For bidders, the auction offers a rare opportunity to own gifts once presented to the Prime Minister, while contributing to a national environmental initiative.