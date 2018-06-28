Temperatures Drop As Southwest Monsoon Advances In Punjab, Haryana

The weather department has issued a warning for heavy rain in many places in Punjab and Haryana

The southwest Monsoon was likely to further advance into Punjab and Haryana where widespread rains today led to a drop in the mercury.



"Conditions are favourable for further advancement of monsoon into Punjab and Haryana including Chandigarh. It is likely to enter these two states and the Union Territory later today," Director of the Meteorological Department,Chandigarh, Surinder Paul told news agency PTI.



Last year, monsoon's arrival in the two states was delayed by over a week and it was only around July 12 that it had fully covered all parts of Punjab and Haryana.



Mr Paul said moderate to heavy rains lashed most places in Haryana and Punjab today.



