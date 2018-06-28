Temperatures Drop As Southwest Monsoon Advances In Punjab, Haryana

The southwest Monsoon was likely to further advance into Punjab and Haryana where widespread rains today led to a drop in the mercury.

All India | | Updated: June 28, 2018 18:00 IST
The weather department has issued a warning for heavy rain in many places in Punjab and Haryana

Chandigarh: 

"Conditions are favourable for further advancement of monsoon into Punjab and Haryana including Chandigarh. It is likely to enter these two states and the Union Territory later today," Director of the Meteorological Department,Chandigarh, Surinder Paul told news agency PTI.

Last year, monsoon's arrival in the two states was delayed by over a week and it was only around July 12 that it had fully covered all parts of Punjab and Haryana.

Mr Paul said moderate to heavy rains lashed most places in Haryana and Punjab today.

The maximum temperature continued to hover few notches below normal for the second day today.

The MeT department in Chandigarh yesterday had issued heavy to very heavy rain warning for isolated places in Haryana and Punjab for June 28-29.

Haryana's Revenue and Disaster Management Department had also issued an alert in view of MeT's heavy rain warning, and said the intensity of rainfall would be more in Kaithal, Karnal, Jind, Panipat, Hisar, Fatehabad, Yamunanagar and Ambala with one or two spells of heavy rainfall.
 

Punjab RainHaryana RainMondoon Update

