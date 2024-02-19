Watch: Rain, Hailstorm Hit Parts Of Punjab, Haryana

The weather office had issued an orange alert for Punjab and Haryana

The weather in Chandigarh and other parts of Punjab and Haryana turned gusty this evening after heavy rain and hailstorm hit the region. Visuals from Zirakpur, a town near Chandigarh, show heavy rainfall accompanied by shower of hailstones.

The weather office had earlier issued an orange alert for Punjab and Haryana and predicted isolated hailstorm with gusty winds. According to weather office's two-day forecast, Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana are likely to witness similar weather tomorrow as well.

Isolated hailstorm with gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) likely over Haryana & Chandigarh on 19th & 20th February 2024. pic.twitter.com/nWklHya5TL — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) February 17, 2024

The India Meteorological Department has issued similar warnings for several parts of north India including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

According to the weather office, "Intense spell of rainfall/snowfall activity likely to continue over Western Himalayan Region till 21st & rainfall activity likely over plains of Northwest India during 19th-21stFebruary, 2024".

Earlier on Sunday, several parts of northern India was covered in a shallow layer of fog.

