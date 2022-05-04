Rain Lashes In Chandigarh, Parts Of Haryana And Punjab

Rains also lashed Chandigarh's adjoining towns Mohali in Punjab and Panchkula in Haryana.

Ending the prolonged dry spell, rains lashed Chandigarh and parts of Haryana and Punjab on Wednesday, giving relief to the people from the hot weather conditions.

The maximum temperature at most places in Punjab and Haryana, including Chandigarh, had been hovering above normal limits during the past several days.

"Rains have brought welcome relief after days of scorching heat," said Lalit Goel, a Chandigarh resident.