Temperatures Dip Across Haryana And Punjab, Adampur Coldest At 4.3 Degrees

Adampur was the coldest place in Punjab today, recording a low of 4.3 degrees Celsius, as cold weather conditions prevailed in most parts of the state and the neighbouring Haryana.A MeT Department official said the minimum temperature in the two states and their common capital Chandigarh was a few notches below normal in the last week and there was a further drop today at most places.Amritsar recorded a minimum of 6.8 degrees Celsius while Ludhiana settled at 7.3 degrees Celsius, he said.Halwara recorded a low of 6.9 degress Celsius, Bathinda 7.4 degrees Celsius and Patiala 8.1 degrees Celsius.Cold conditions prevailed in Chandigarh as the minimum temperature settled at 7.5 degrees Celsuis, two notches below the normal limit.In Haryana, mercury settled at 6.1 degrees Celsius in Hisar and at 6 degrees in Narnaul, four notches below normal limits.Cold conditions prevailed in Karnal and Rohtak which recorded a low of 6.2 degrees Celsius and Ambala 10.2 degrees Celsius, the MeT official said.He said the minimum temperature in the two states dropped as a result of Western Disturbance and snowfall in the higher reaches of the neighbouring states of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.However, the temperatures were likely to rise from tomorrow, he said.