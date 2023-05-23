Temperature Crosses 46 Degree Celsius In Delhi, Precautions To Take

Avoid engaging in strenuous physical activities when the temperature outside is high.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heat wave warning for several parts of north and central India including Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh. The maximum temperature in several parts of Delhi was more than 45 degree Celsius on Sunday. Najafgarh recorded the highest temperature at 46.3 degree Celsius.

The weather department, in a tweet, said that heat wave conditions may be witnessed in “pockets of south Uttar Pradesh, south Haryana, Delhi, northeast Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal” on May 22. It added that some areas of Jharkhand are also expected to face heat wave conditions on May 22 and May 23.

In the South, the Maharashtra coast may witness a rise in temperature and humid weather between May 20 and May 22 while pockets of Odisha are also likely to experience discomfort weather.

Precautions to take during the heat wave: