Temperature Crosses 46 Degree Celsius In Delhi, Precautions To Take

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heat wave warning for several parts of north and central India including Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh. The maximum temperature in several parts of Delhi was more than 45 degree Celsius on Sunday. Najafgarh recorded the highest temperature at 46.3 degree Celsius.
The weather department, in a tweet, said that heat wave conditions may be witnessed in “pockets of south Uttar Pradesh, south Haryana, Delhi, northeast Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal” on May 22. It added that some areas of Jharkhand are also expected to face heat wave conditions on May 22 and May 23.
In the South, the Maharashtra coast may witness a rise in temperature and humid weather between May 20 and May 22 while pockets of Odisha are also likely to experience discomfort weather.
Precautions to take during the heat wave:
- It is advised not to go out in the sun unless it's necessary to avoid heat exposure. To protect yourself from the sunlight, use a damp cloth, hat or umbrella to cover your head and stay cool.
- Wear light-coloured and loose cotton clothes that are porous. When inside, keep the home cool using curtains, sunshades, and shutters and open the windows at night.
- Make sure to drink plenty of fluids such as homemade lassi, ORS, lemon water, and buttermilk to stay hydrated. Avoid coffee, tea, carbonated soft drinks, and alcohol as they can dehydrate your body. Also, avoid stale foods or items that are high in protein. Keep drinking water throughout the day even if you are not feeling thirsty.
- Do not leave your children or pets in parked cars and see a doctor immediately if you or anyone else faints or feels unwell.
- Move the animals to the shade and provide them with sufficient water.
- Avoid engaging in strenuous physical activities when the temperature outside is high.