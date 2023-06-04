TDP's Chandrababu Naidu Meets Amit Shah, May Ally With BJP For Telangana Polls

TDP was a part of NDA in 2014 but quit the ruling alliance in March 2018 before the 2019 elections.

Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu today met BJP president JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi to discuss an alliance ahead of the Telangana assembly election later this year and general elections next year. The meeting lasted for about half an hour.

BJP and TDP may have an alliance for the Telangana assembly elections to be held this year, sources said.

TDP was a part of NDA in 2014 but quit the ruling alliance in March 2018 before the 2019 elections on the issue of special status to Andhra Pradesh. However, both parties came together after the recent municipal elections in Port Blair.

PM Modi remembered NT Rama Rao, TDP founder and Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for seven years over three terms, on his birth anniversary in his radio program Mann Ki Baat last month.