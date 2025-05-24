"Telangana Turned Into ATM For Congress": KTR Rips Into Revanth Reddy

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao said the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy-led Congress government has turned Telangana into an ATM, after the latter was named in the National Herald case chargesheet.

Slamming the Congress for having corruption in its DNA, he asked why senior party leader Rahul Gandhi is silent on Mr Reddy being named in the Enforcement Directorate chargesheet in the National Herald money laundering case.

Highlighting that Mr Reddy has visited Delhi 44 times, Mr Rao asked if he was visiting Union Home minister Amit Shah to avoid going to jail.

Stating that the Congress had demanded former Karnataka chief minister BY Yediyurappa's resignation after he was named in a corruption case in 2019, Mr Rao said that Mr Reddy should step down from the top post in the state too. He further alleged that the chief minister is sending "sacks of currency to fund Delhi", in a reference to the Congress high command in the national capital.

Mr Rao said that Telangana has lost its pride, while giving the Centre a month's time to take action. Failing action, he said he will meet the Governor and seek Mr Reddy's prosecution.

The remarks come a day after Mr Rao had called the Mallikarjun Kharge-led party "Scamgress" and said that all eyes will be on if the BJP-led government at the Centre takes action or pardons Mr Reddy like in the Telangana Civil Supplies scam and the multi-crore Amrut scam.

Mr Rao had also said on Friday that Telangana's governance is riddled with "corruption and commission deals". "The ED has officially exposed Telangana's bagman. Revanth Reddy has been caught influencing donors with political promises. He built a corrupt empire even before taking office. Since becoming the CM, he has expanded it into a multi-thousand crore scam," he said.