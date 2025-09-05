Telangana To Resume Work On Collapsed Tunnel, Sets December 2027 Deadline

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has set December 9, 2027, as the deadline for the completion of the long-pending Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) Tunnel Project.

The Chief Minister's directive comes after a high-level review meeting to give a renewed push to finish the project, which has faced multiple delays and a recent tragic accident. During the meeting, he instructed officials to create a detailed action plan with three-month targets to ensure the project's timely completion. He also directed Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao to schedule a cabinet meeting before September 15 to secure all necessary approvals to restart and expedite the works.

The SLBC tunnel project is a lifeline for the fluoride-affected Nalgonda district and is crucial for the entire state, Mr Reddy said. He stressed that the works must be executed with "world-class state-of-the-art technical expertise" and high safety measures to avoid "repeating the earlier mistakes."

He added that the government is committed to providing all necessary funds through a "Green Channel" to prevent any financial roadblocks.

To tackle the complexities of the remaining work, the Chief Minister suggested expediting the excavation from both the inlet and outlet sides of the tunnel. He also said the expertise of Army officers, including retired Engineer-in-Chief Lieutenant General Harpal Singh and Colonel Parikshit Mehra, would be utilised. Singareni experts are also to be involved in the tunnelling process.

Colonel Parikshit Mehra briefed the Chief Minister, stating that out of the total 44 km of the tunnel, 35 km has already been excavated. The remaining 9 km will be dug using advanced technology with a monthly target of 178 meters.

A heli-borne survey by the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) has been planned to help detect geological hazards and weak rock formations, a measure aimed at ensuring safety and efficiency.

The Chief Minister's strong push for the project comes after years of delays caused by geological issues, financial constraints, and other administrative hurdles. The government is aiming for the project to serve as a role model for future tunnel projects both in India and abroad.

On February 22, 2025, a section of the under-construction SLBC tunnel in Nagarkurnool district had collapsed. The accident, which occurred after a sudden surge of water and slush, trapped eight workers and engineers. While the bodies of two individuals have since been recovered, the remains of the remaining six workers have not yet been located, and rescue operations were ongoing, facing significant challenges due to unstable geological conditions and ongoing water seepage.

The tragic incident has become a focal point of political debate.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president K T Rama Rao sharply criticised the Congress-led government, alleging negligence and a lack of urgency in the rescue efforts.

In a pointed jibe on social media platform X, KTR accused the government of failing to even retrieve the bodies from the tunnel. He contrasted this with the BRS government's alleged record of completing 203 kilometers of tunnels for the Kaleshwaram project without a similar horrific incident and said that a competent government could have brought back people from Mars in three months, but the current administration has failed to bring out bodies from the tunnel. He demanded a judicial inquiry into the collapse and an apology to the victims' families.