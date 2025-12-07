Telangana To Host Davos-Style 'Rising Global Summit' Next Week

Telangana is set to host a major international event, the "Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025," on December 8 and 9 at Bharat Future City.

Organised by the Chief Minister's Office, the two-day summit is modelled after the prestigious World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos. The goal is to showcase the state's innovative future and potential for exponential growth.

The summit is expected to draw an impressive and diverse roster of high-profile attendees. These include global honchos, leading Indian industrialists, experts, and representatives from major international organisations such as the World Health Organisation (WHO), World Bank, Asian Development Bank (ADB), and UNICEF.

Top corporate and institutional figures from a wide range of companies-including BCG, Micron India, Hitachi Energy, Apollo Hospitals, Goldman Sachs, Deloitte, Swiggy, AWS, NASSCOM, DRDO, and Amul-are slated to participate in the discussions.

27 Panels on Future Growth

The agenda is packed with 27 special panel discussions focusing on sectors critical for future growth:

Energy and Green Mobility

IT-Semiconductors

Health and Education

Tourism and Urban Infrastructure

Agriculture and Industries

Promotion of Women Entrepreneurs

Gig Economy and Social Welfare

Startups

Adding star power to the event, icons from sports and entertainment will lead dedicated sessions:

Olympic medalists and stars like PV Sindhu, Anil Kumble, Pullela Gopichand, Gagan Narang, and Jwala Gutta will participate in a special session titled "Olympic Gold Quest."

Renowned filmmakers and actors, including SS Rajamouli, Ritesh Deshmukh, Sukumar, Guneet Monga, and Anupama Chopra, will lead the panel discussion on "Creative Century - Soft Power & Entertainment."

A major highlight will be the unveiling of the 'Telangana Rising 2047 Vision Document' on the summit's second day, December 9.

This document will outline a comprehensive roadmap aimed at transforming the state into a $3 trillion US dollar economy by 2047. It will detail plans for securing necessary investments, technology partnerships, and innovations across all sectors to achieve this ambitious target.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is personally overseeing the final arrangements, ensuring the execution meets international standards. State ministers and senior officials are coordinating to guarantee seamless logistics and world-class hospitality for all delegates.