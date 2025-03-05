Telangana Student Turns Up At Wrong Exam Centre. How A Cop Helped

In a heartwarming gesture, a police officer of Telangana, Damodar Reddy, came to the rescue of a stranded student today.

The girl was supposed to take her intermediate exam at the Telangana Social Welfare School in Janagam - 92 km from Hyderabad

But due to a mistake, she had reached a different center, the Preston School in Janagam mandal. Sunita was supposed to reach the Telangana Socisl Welfare School, around 2 km away.

She realised the mistake after reaching the centre, and was at her wit's end. There was little hope that she would reach on time.

Her distress caught the eye of Janagam Inspector Damodar Reddy, who was part of the force assisting students appearing for the exams. He promptly responded and offered to drop her at the correct center in his police vehicle.

Cellphone footage shows them speeding along the roads, sirens blaring.

Thanks to his timely help, the student was able to reach the exam center on time.

The intermediate examination for 2025 is being held between March 5 and March 25. It began on Wednesday at 1,532 exam centres across Telangana, the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education said.

The intermediate exam will take place from 9 am to 12 pm. Students are advised to reach their examination center on time, TGBIE said.