Telangana Rashtra Samithi To Be A 'Decisive Force At Centre', Claims KTR

KT Rama Rao said the UPA was not a position get more than 100-110 Lok Sabha seats.

Expressing confidence that the TRS would be a decisive force at the Centre, its working president KT Rama Rao on Friday claimed that neither the BJP nor the Congress were in a position to get a comfortable number of seats in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a party gathering, he said the UPA was not a position get more than 100-110 Lok Sabha seats and the ruling NDA would also not get more 150-160 seats.

"That means, even if the Congress and the BJP come together, they cannot reach the magic number of 273," he said.

He said the Congress, on its own or as the UPA, was not in a position to win more than 100 or 110 seats and the BJP had nothing on the ground, it was the 'Build up Jateeya (national) Party'.

"The NDA and the UPA both are not in a good situation. The way political developments are taking place... the day is not far when the TRS would be a decisive force, an important force, in Delhi," he said.

Noting that the BJP lacked support on the ground, he said the party had suffered a massive defeat in the recent Telangana Assembly polls, though a host of BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah, had campaigned in the state.

"The situation is no different nationwide. Modiji's build up is good outside... There is nothing on the ground. KCR (K Chandrashekar Rao) has been saying, the Congress and the BJP have done grave injustice to the country," Mr Rama Rao alleged.

TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been advocating for the formation of a non-Congress, non-BJP federal front to realise the spirit of federalism and to bring about a qualitative change in politics, he said.

Mr Rama Rao said he met YSR Congress chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy as part of efforts to build the federal front because joint effort by the MPs from both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh could increase their say in getting their due from the Centre.

He alleged that since after the meeting, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has been attacking the TRS, though it is making efforts for a qualitative change in politics and end Centre's control on the states, he alleged.

Mr Naidu is trying to confuse the people of Andhra Pradesh by showing the BJP as an object of fear to hide his own failures, despite the TDP having been a part of the NDA government, he claimed.

Rama Rao, the son of Chandrasekhar Rao, was speaking at an event where Congress leader Vanteru Pratap Reddy, who contested against the TRS president in Gajwel Assembly segment in the recent polls, joined the TRS.

Mr Pratap Reddy joining the TRS could be a setback for the Congress in Gajwel.