'Our Resolve Is To Send Corrupt BRS Leaders To Jail': PM Modi In Telangana

He also promised not to spare those who betrayed Telangana's poor and youth.

Asserting that the BJP will bring Telangana out of the clutches of BRS, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said it is his party's resolve to send the corrupt leaders of the ruling party to jail.

Addressing an election rally at Mahabubabad, he said, "the saffron party considers as its responsibility to bring Telangana out of the clutches of BRS... whatever the scams KCR (chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao) was involved in here" would be probed by the BJP government (if elected).

He also promised not to spare those who betrayed Telangana's poor and youth. "Our resolve is to send the corrupt of BRS to jail." Noting that he had the opportunity to interact with many people during three days of campaign in the state, the PM said Telangana people have already resolved to throw out the government of KCR.

Lashing out at the Congress and BRS, the veteran BJP leader held both the parties equally responsible for 'destroying' Telangana.

"The people of Telangana cannot allow another disease after getting rid of one. I have seen this in Telangana everywhere," he said.

Telangana's trust is in BJP and the people of state have decided that the next CM of Telangana will be from BJP, PM Modi added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)