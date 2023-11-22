In A First, Senior Citizens Can Opt For Home Voting In Telangana

So far, 27 lakhs EPICs have been delivered to the voters by the Department of Posts. (Representational)

The process of 'home voting' in Telangana has begun in most of the 33 districts in Telangana and it will be completed by November 26.

"The process of home voting has started in most districts from today (November 21). The process to cover all others is underway and will be completed by November 26. The voters casting their vote at home have expressed their happiness and appreciated the efforts of the administration and EC for providing such facility to them," a press release issued late on Tuesday night from the Chief electoral officer Vikas said.

For the first time in Telangana, there would be a facility available for all the senior citizens aged 80 above to vote from the comfort of their home, if they so want.

Vikas Raj conducted a video conference on Tuesday to review preparatory poll activities with the Commissioner, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, all District Election Officers and all Returning Officers, the release said.

The CEO reviewed the status of Home Voting, which is being provided for the first time in Telangana and facilitates voting at home itself, by senior citizens, PwD voters, who opted for it in place of casting their votes at the polling stations, it said.

In Telangana state, 43.96 lakhs new Elector's Photo Identity Cards are to be printed, out of which 40.72 lakhs are ready and received. The printing of balance EPICs will be completed in two days, it said.

So far, 27 lakhs EPICs have been delivered to the voters by the Department of Posts and the remaining will be distributed in the next five days, it added.

