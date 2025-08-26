Man Slits Wife's Throat, Sets Body On Fire. He Planned Murder For A Month

A man has been arrested in Telangana's Mahbubnagar and remanded to judicial custody for the brutal murder of his wife, whom he allegedly killed by slitting her throat and setting her ablaze, all stemming from his suspicion of her infidelity.

The shocking details of the case were shared by Mahabubnagar Two Town Circle Inspector, Ejazuddin. The wife, identified as Sravani from the district headquarters, had a love marriage ten years ago with Srisailam, a native of Kotharayavaram village in Nagarkurnool district's Lingala Mandal. The couple has a son and a daughter.

According to the police, Srisailam's behavior became increasingly erratic over the years, and he began to subject Sravani to torment due to his unfounded suspicions of her having an illicit affair. This abuse led Sravani to file a case against him three years ago, after which she and her children began living separately.

Although Srisailam had moved to Hyderabad, he reportedly re-established contact with Sravani over the past year. On August 21, he called her, claiming to be a changed man, and convinced her to accompany him on a trip to Andhra Pradesh's Somasila. Sravani, believing his false promises, agreed and went with him on his bike.

The situation took a horrific turn when Srisailam instead took her to the remote Satapur forest area. There, he allegedly stabbed her to death before dousing her body with petrol and setting it on fire. Following the gruesome act, Srisailam travelled to his native Lingala Mandal and surrendered himself to the police.

Srisailam reportedly purchased the murder weapon, a knife, in Hyderabad and petrol in Mahbibnagar.

The crime came to light after Sravani's father filed a missing person report on August 23. Subsequent investigation and Srisailam's surrender led to the confirmation that he had murdered his wife out of suspicion. The Circle Inspector said that the accused has been taken into custody for further legal proceedings.



