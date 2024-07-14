Man Kills Wife, 2 Daughters, Tries To Pass Off Murders As Road Accident

The man had a fight with his wife over his affair with a nurse, the police said (Representational)

A 32-year-old man in Telangana's Khammam district was arrested for allegedly killing his wife and two daughters and passing off their deaths as a road accident, the police said on Sunday.

The accused, a physiotherapist at a Hyderabad hospital, was having an affair with a nurse, the police said, adding that he resorted to the murders to continue his relationship with his colleague.

He had earlier had a quarrel with his wife over the matter, the police added.

On May 28, the accused took his wife and two children in a car in Raghunadhapalem mandal in the district and initially killed his 26-year-old wife with a high-dose anesthesia drug, according to the police.

Later, he allegedly smothered his four- and two-and-a-half-year-old daughters to death, a senior police official said.

As part of the man's plan to make the murders look like a road accident, he lay his wife's body on the rear seat of the car, put his children in the front, and rammed the vehicle into a tree, the police said.

However, based on the autopsy and technical evidence, the police arrested him and he confessed to the crime during the investigation, the senior police official said.

The accused has been charged with murder and causing the disappearance of evidence.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)