Telangana Man Dies In US, Family Asks Government To Help Bring Back His Body

A Rajesh, from Atmakur mandal, died in Mississippi, US. (File Photo)

A 32-year-old man from Hanamkonda district of Telangana has died in the US, his family members said on Saturday and requested the Central and Telangana governments to help in bringing his body back home.

A Rajesh, from Atmakur mandal, died in Mississippi, US, and some of his friends staying in the US informed the family about his death on Thursday, saying he died on August 14, even as the family awaits clarity on his death.

Rajesh's mother and other family members were inconsolable after coming to know about his death.

"We got a call informing (us) about the death and to collect his body. We request the Central and state governments to help in bringing back Rajesh's body," the family members told the media.

Rajesh's uncle Bikshapathi said Rajesh's family is financially poor and they are not in a position to go to the US and he also requested the help of the Centre and the state government to bring his body to his native place.

The family members also said the exact details about how Rajesh died were still not known to them, though it was said he had a "high" sugar level and died of stroke, but "we don't know the reason".

Rajesh's father had passed away last year, but at that time he could not attend the funeral, the family members said, adding that he was planning to come to his native place but suddenly he died.

"Though Rajesh had told the family members that he would return for the first year anniversary rituals, but we suddenly got this shocking news," his uncle said.

After completing his M Pharma from Hanamkonda, Rajesh went to the US in 2016 for pursuing higher studies. He did his MS and was also employed there but later lost his job during the COVID pandemic and it seems now he was doing some part-time jobs, his uncle added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)