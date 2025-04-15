George Bell, Once Tallest Man In The US, Dies At 67

George Bell, once recognised as the tallest man in the United States, has died at the age of 67. Standing at 7 feet 8 inches, Bell held the Guinness World Record for being the tallest American in 2007, the People reported.

The Norfolk Sheriff's Office in Virginia, where Bell served as a deputy from 2000 to 2014, confirmed his death in a Facebook post on March 19. "We are saddened to learn of the passing of former deputy George Bell," the office said. "He will be remembered for his kind and fun-loving personality. He will always be considered a member of the Norfolk Sheriff's Office family."

Bell died at his home in Durham, North Carolina, surrounded by loved ones, local affiliate WVEC-TV reported. The cause of death has not been publicly disclosed.

Nicknamed the "gentle giant" by those close to him, Bell grew up in Portsmouth, Virginia. While he was always considered tall, he reached his extraordinary height in his 20s due to gigantism - a rare condition caused by excess growth hormone.

Before joining law enforcement, Bell pursued a career in basketball. He played as a backup centre for Biola University in California during the early 1980s and later joined the Harlem Wizards, a show team similar to the Harlem Globetrotters.

Bell also appeared in entertainment projects, including season 4 of American Horror Story and the reality show Freakshow, where he played himself.