Telangana High Court Dismisses Rs 2.5 Crore Recovery Notice, Says EPFO Can't Penalise Employees

More than a year after the EPFO demanded that a retired executive return Rs 2.5 crore in provident fund savings, the Telangana High Court has dismissed the recovery notice, ruling that an employee cannot be held liable for alleged lapses by an employer or PF trust.

The High Court ruled that the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) cannot ask a retired employee to return his provident fund money simply because of an alleged mistake by his employer or the company's PF trust.

The case centres on JV Nrupender Rao, the former Chairman of Pennar Industries. After stepping down due to ill health, Rao sought settlement of his provident fund dues from the company's exempt PF trust.

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The trust approved his claim and paid him Rs 2.50 crore in July 2023, while another Rs 70 lakh remained frozen in Yes Bank bonds by regulatory authorities.

However, months later, the EPFO issued a notice demanding Rao return the entire Rs 2.50 crore along with 12% annual interest within seven days.

The EPFO argued that Pennar Industries had surrendered its PF exemption effective March 1, 2023, meaning all PF funds should have been transferred to the EPFO instead of being disbursed directly to the employee.

Rao challenged the notice in the High Court, arguing that the money represented his legitimate, hard-earned provident fund savings built up over decades of service, and that he had committed no wrongdoing.

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Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka noted that if any violation of PF rules did occur, the responsibility lay entirely with the employer and the trust, not with the employee receiving his retirement benefits.

"The statutory design does not, on the face of it, shift that obligation onto an employee who is a beneficiary of the Fund," the court observed, noting that the EPFO failed to provide any legal provision allowing it to recover funds directly from a beneficiary.

Furthermore, the court highlighted a breach of natural justice, pointing out that Rao had not been given a show-cause notice or an opportunity to explain his side before the aggressive recovery demand was issued.

While setting aside the notice, the High Court clarified that the EPFO remains free to take legal action against Pennar Industries or its PF trust if rules were violated. However, it cannot automatically recover money from an individual employee without explicit legal authority and due process.