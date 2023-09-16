With Eye On 5 States, Congress Top Panel To Meet In Hyderabad Today

The Congress will hold a mega rally in Hyderabad on Monday

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) will meet today to finalise the strategy for the upcoming assembly elections in five states.



The three-day crucial meeting in Hyderabad is aimed at boosting the party's campaign in the poll-bound Telangana, party officials said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will chair the CWC meeting. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will also be there, they said.

Party general secretary K C Venugopal said he is confident that Congress would form government in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram that go to polls later this year.

There could also be a discussion on holding 'Bharat Jodo Yatra 2'.

On Monday, the grand-old party will hold a mega rally in Hyderabad. "We will announce six guarantees for the people of Telangana. We hope that when the elections come, the party will get a clear mandate from the people," said senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

Mr Ramesh termed the CWC meeting as historic that will be "transformative" for Telangana politics.

Launching a scathing attack on the BRS government led by K Chandrasekhar Rao, he said, "Understand one thing that the Modi government and the KCR government are two sides of the same coin. There is no difference between them, in Delhi there is Narendra Modi and in Hyderabad there is KCR.".

Telangana is set to witness a triangular contest between the BJP, the ruling BRS and the Congress. The Telangana election will serve as a litmus test for the INDIA alliance before the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress reconstituted the Congress Working Committee, and made some surprise additions last month.

The committee was formed 10 months after Mallikarjun Kharge became the party chief. It has 39 regular members, 32 permanent invitees and 13 special invitees.