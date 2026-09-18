Cops Break Into BRS Leader's Home To Arrest Him, KTR Attacks Rahul Gandhi

The arrest of BRS social media convenor by Telangana Police on Friday morning from his home amid high drama has triggered a sharp attack by party working president KT Rama Rao on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

KTR, in a social media post, questioned Rahul Gandhi over what he called the high-handed conduct of the Telangana Police under the Congress government.

"Rahul Gandhi, you carry a copy of the Constitution and preach sermons. You claim your politics is about 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan'. You talk about free speech. But your government in Telangana is acting in exactly the opposite manner," Rao posted on X after his party leader's arrest.

Detailing the incident, KTR added: "Telangana police broke open the doors and barged into the home of our party leader @Krishank_BRS, arrested him over a mere social media post criticising the government. Krishank's daughter was left crying inconsolably as police personnel created chaos."

"Is questioning the Congress government a sin? Is criticising the ruling dispensation a crime?" he asked.

High drama unfolded at BRS leader M Krishank's house as a posse of policemen landed at his home in Hyderabad early on Friday morning and broke the grill outside the house to enter.

Cops breaking grill at Krishank's home with a hammer

CCTV footage from Krishank's home showed cops using a hammer to break the lock on the grill. They then moved inside the house and detained the BRS leader.

Police have still not clarified on the reason of the arrest.

In a statement before the arrest, Krishank said police told him they had come to serve a notice and questioned the need for a large force to do so at 5 AM.

"Do you go to someone's house with 50 cops to serve a notice? Am I a wanted criminal?" he asked.

Krishank's scared daughter with her mother

He also alleged that his seven-year-old daughter was frightened by the incident and could not attend her examination. A video from the police raid also showed his young daughter hugging her mother and crying inconsolably as the policemen banged on the door.

Krishank said the case was linked to his post questioning the presence of masked personnel attempting to attack BRS working president KT Rama Rao's staff at Saifabad police station."We will not stop questioning," he said.