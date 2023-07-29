Telangana Congress Leader Killed Wife, Wiped Off Blood From Floor: Police

The Congress leader has been arrested based on his wife's autopsy report (Representational)

A local Congress leader in Telangana was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife in their house in Hyderabad after a fight, the police said today. The couple got married around 15 months ago.

The accused took his wife to a private hospital in the city on July 14 with a head injury. The doctors declared her dead on arrival.

The police arrested the Congress leader, Vallabh Reddy, on July 26 for allegedly murdering his 27-year-old wife based on the woman's autopsy report, they said.

On July 14, the couple had a fight in their residence and, on sudden provocation, Mr Reddy allegedly assaulted his wife and banged her head against the wall and the door frame, a police official said.

The woman fell down, unconscious, and was immediately shifted to a hospital by her husband with a head injury but the doctors declared her dead, the official said.

The hospital authorities informed the police about the incident and a case of suspicious death was initially registered.

The woman's father also filed a complaint with the police.

The autopsy revealed that the woman had suffered internal injuries in the abdomen, the official said. adding: "Based on that, we altered the Sections in the case to charge him with murder and causing the disappearance of evidence of offence.

During the investigation, it was also found that the accused had cleaned the blood from the floor and other places after allegedly murdering his wife, the police added.