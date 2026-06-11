Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Seeks PM's Support For Mega Projects

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre (RBCC) in New Delhi and submitted a detailed memorandum seeking Central support for several strategic development projects across the state.

The Chief Minister requested the Centre to establish an Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Hyderabad, stating that Telangana remains one of the few states without an IIM despite having premier institutions such as IIT, IIIT and NALSAR. The state has offered 200 acres of land for the project.

Revanth Reddy also sought early approval for major infrastructure projects, including the Hyderabad Regional Ring Road (RRR), Hyderabad-Amaravati-Bandar Port Expressway, and a proposed elevated corridor between Mannanur and Srisailam on NH-765.

In the rail sector, he urged the Union Government to sanction the Hyderabad Regional Ring Rail project and develop a Central High-Speed Rail Hub near Hyderabad Airport at Shamshabad, which is expected to strengthen regional connectivity and industrial growth.

The Chief Minister pressed for approval of Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-II, a Rs 38,595-crore project covering 122.9 km across seven corridors. He said the expansion is crucial to meeting the transportation needs of the rapidly growing metropolitan region.

Telangana also sought support under the India Semiconductor Mission 2.0 and requested approval of an Electronics Manufacturing Cluster at Thadiparthy in Ranga Reddy district. The proposed cluster is expected to attract investments of around Rs 3,800 crore and generate nearly 9,000 jobs.

Another key issue raised was the proposed Tummidihatti Barrage under the Pranahita-Chevella project. Revanth Reddy requested the Prime Minister's intervention in facilitating discussions with Maharashtra to resolve pending issues related to the project design and water utilisation.

The Chief Minister said timely approval of these proposals would boost infrastructure, attract investment, create employment opportunities and accelerate Telangana's long-term economic growth.