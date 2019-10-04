Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao To Meet PM Modi In Delhi Today

This would be the first meeting between PM Modi and KCR after national election (File)

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao left for Delhi on Thursday, where he is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 4.

"The Chief Minister left for Delhi. He will be meeting the Prime Minister on October 4 at 11 am, "sources said.

Though the agenda of the meeting is not yet officially disclosed, sources said Mr Rao may press for the early release of pending funds.

This would be the first meeting between PM Modi and the Telangana Chief Minister after the national election.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.