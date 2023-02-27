Telangana Boy Collapses While Dancing At A Wedding, 3rd Such Incident In A Week

This is the third such incident in Telangana in the last 7 days.

In the past few months, a spate of shocking incidents has been witnessed in India wherein people were seen suddenly collapsing and, in some cases, dying. In yet another similar incident, a 19-year-old man collapsed and died while dancing at the wedding of his relative in Telangana. The incident took place in Pardi village of Nirmal district, about 200 km from Hyderabad.

A video of the incident that has emerged on social media sites shows the man, a native of Maharashtra, enthusiastically dancing to a song at the wedding reception. However, just a few seconds later, he suddenly fell and collapsed on the ground. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead. Doctors said the youth may have suffered massive cardiac arrest.

The third such incident in a week



On February 20, a man participating in a Haldi ceremony in Hyderabad suddenly collapsed and died. In a video of the incident, the man collapsed on the floor as he bent forward to apply turmeric on the groom's feet. He is believed to have suffered a cardiac arrest.

Days after this incident, a second such incident was also reported from Hyderabad. On February 23, a 24-year-old police constable died, allegedly due to a heart attack, during a workout at a gym in Hyderabad.

All About Sudden Cardiac Arrest

Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA) happens due to the abnormal disturbance of electrical signals in the heart causing arrhythmia, due to fast-paced irregular heartbeats after which the heart comes to a standstill, cutting off blood flow in the entire body.

The incidence of sudden cardiac arrest among youngsters is rising due to sedentary lifestyles, diabetes, increasing consumption of alcohol, smoking, and hypertension. Some patients, however, may not have any known risk factors.

Other common reasons for heart issues in the young include a family history of heart disease, coexisting medical conditions such as diabetes and hypertension, lifestyle problems, obesity, stress and lack of exercise.