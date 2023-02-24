Hyderabad Cop, 24, Dies After Collapsing In Gym

Police constable Vishal was working out in the gym when the incident occurred.

A 24-year-old police constable died, allegedly due to a heart attack, during a workout at a gym in Hyderabad on Thursday. The constable named Vishal was a resident of Bowenpally and posted at Asif Nagar police station. This is yet another case of sudden cardiac death that have been reported in recent months. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), one-fifth of all deaths in India are caused by heart attacks, cardiac arrests, and strokes, including in the younger population.

In the video that has appeared on social media, Vishal is seen performing push-ups. After finishing his set, he moves to another area and appears to be coughing while leaning forward.

Vishal takes the support of a gym machine nearby but his coughing becomes vigorous. Moments later, he sits on the ground and collapses.

Others rush to help the young man lying on the ground. One of them calls the gym trainer who tries to revive him.

The incident was captured on CCTV installed in the gym and shows the time as 8.04 pm.

His gym mates rushed Vishal to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

'Sudden Cardiac Arrest' (SCA) - as the name suggests - is where a patient is stable with a stable heart function an hour before the terminal event (namely Cardiac Arrest). Compared to earlier where SCA was common over 70 years of age, in recent times, it is more commonly witnessed in the people of a younger age group.

While a heart attack makes the patient more vulnerable to sudden cardiac death by disrupting the electrical system of the heart, cardiac arrest can also be caused by other cardiovascular conditions.