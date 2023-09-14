Telangana BJP Chief Detained In Hyderabad Amid Hunger Strike Against KCR

Telangana BJP chief said that his arrest was the "fall" of K Chandrashekar Rao government.

Hyderabad Police on Monday detained Telangana BJP president and Union minister G Kishan Reddy while he was sitting on a 24-hour hunger strike against K Chandrashekar Rao government in the state in Hyderabad's Indira Park.

Police also detained BJP workers who were gathered in support of the state BJP president.

Mr Reddy alleged that he was "arrested" for "protesting against the failed promises(of BRS) on employment and youth".

"Arrested by the KCR govt. - For protesting against the failed promises on employment and youth," Telangana BJP president posted on X.

In another post on X, he said that the arrest was the "fall" of K Chandrashekar Rao.

"Our arrest is your fall KCR garu.. the fight continues - for the rights of the people of Telangana. KCR govt can't disrupt BJP's peaceful protest against his tyrannical rule and neglect to address the concerns of unemployed youth," Mr Reddy wrote on X.

Our arrest is your fall KCR garu..



the fight continues - for the rights of the people of Telangana.



KCR govt can't disrupt BJP's peaceful protest against his tyrannical rule and neglect to address the concerns of unemployed youth.. #BJPStands4Youth@BJP4Telanganapic.twitter.com/xHjXp4ID85 — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) September 13, 2023

Mr Reddy started his hunger strike alleging "injustice being done to the unemployed and youth under the KCR government".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)