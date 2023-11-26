'My First Target Is...': Rahul Gandhi Attacks BJP, BRS In Telangana

Rahul Gandhi exuded confidence that Congress would sweep the assembly polls in Telangana (File)

Exuding confidence that Congress would sweep the assembly polls in Telangana, AICC leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday asked Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao to tell people what he did for the state before questioning the grand old party about it.

"BRS supremo KCR is running the most corrupt government in the country and all the money making portfolios are with Rao's family members," Mr Gandhi alleged at various poll rallies in Telangana.

He also addressed a rally in Kamareddy from where KCR is contesting. The Congress party has pitted its PCC chief Revanth Reddy against him.

Mocking at BJP's poll promise that it would make a backward caste leader its chief minister if voted to power, Rahul Gandhi said, "Brother, you first secure two per cent votes and then talk about CM."

He said the 'six guarantees' given by the Congress to the Telangana people will be made into law at the first cabinet meeting itself and implemented, if the party is voted to power in the state.

"Today there is a fight between 'Dorala Sarkar' (feudal government) and 'Prajala Sarkar' (people's government) in Telangana. Your chief minister is asking what Congress has done. The question is not what Congress has done, the question is what KCR has done," he said.

"Everyone in Telangana knows that Congress is going to win the elections. Congress is going to sweep the elections with a massive majority," he said.

He further said the grand old party's target is to defeat the BRS in Telangana and the BJP at the national level later.

Mr Gandhi said Hyderabad city, from which Mr Rao is allegedly looting crores of rupees, was developed by the Congress which transformed it into an information technology hub.

He said the roads on which KCR walks and the school and colleges in which he studied were laid and set up respectively by the Congress party.

Alleging that Mr Rao looted Rs 1 lakh crore public money in the name of Kaleshwaram project, Rahul Gandhi said "KCRji, all the money making ministries in Telangana's cabinet are with your family members. Land is in your hand, sand is in your hand, liquor is in your hand." He alleged that KCR grabbed poor peoples lands and gave them to his friends.

"You caused a loss to 20 lakh farmers. Before you point fingers at Congress, please inform Telangana people why you did all these things in the last 10 years," he asked, charging that 8,000 farmers committed suicides in the state.

Mr Gandhi said he met some Telangana youth who are preparing for government recruitment examinations and alleged that papers are being leaked before the exams, even as KCR did not give time to listen to what the aspirants had to say.

"The truth is KCR is running a government, which is the most corrupt in the country," he said alleging that the MLAs were taking a 30 per cent cut from the 'Dalit Bandhu' aid given to its beneficiaries.

On the Congress party's 'six guarantees', he said women can save up to Rs 5,000 a month with various schemes and benefits under the 'Mahalakshmi' programme.

"We gave you six guarantees. As soon as our government is formed, all these six guarantees will become law. In the first cabinet meeting itself, Congress chief minister will translate these guarantees into laws in the first cabinet meeting itself," he assured.

Congress, if voted to power in Telangana, will give Rs five lakh rupees to people for constructing houses and a housing plot will be given to those who fought to gain statehood for Telangana.

Earlier, BJP used to roam around in Telangana arrogantly but the Congress party has deflated their "gas". "Congress has punctured all four tyres of the BJP," he said.

"My first target is to defeat BRS in Telangana. That is your target also. I have a second target after Telangana at national level: I should defeat Narendra Modi. We are not going to leave him because there is a partnership between Narendra Modi and KCR," he alleged.

On the AIMIM party, Rahul Gandhi said the BJP supplies candidates to the Asaduddin Owaisi-led party which puts up a contestant and causes maximum loss to Congress.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)