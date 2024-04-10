BJP Roasts Tejashwi Yadav Over Fish Meal Video During Navratri, He Hits Back

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav today defended his video that showed him eating fish in a helicopter after several users claimed the Bihar leader was consuming non-vegetarian food during Navratri.

Navratri began yesterday, marking a 10-day festival during which devotees follow a strict vegetarian diet. Pointing this out, several internet users slammed the former deputy chief minister for trying to provoke the Hindus.

Mr Yadav shot back today, pointing out that his post mentioned the video was from April 8, a day before Navratri began.

"We had uploaded this video to test the IQ of the BJP and Godi media followers and we were proved right in our thinking. The tweet says "Dinank" i.e. Date, but what do the poor blind followers know? At the end, Sahni ji has also mentioned about getting chilli," said Mr Yadav.

The trolling began after the RJD leader last night shared a video of him and former minister Mukesh Sahni having a meal together in a helicopter. "Food in helicopter amidst the hustle and bustle of election! Date- 08/04/2024," the post read.

Mr Yadav described in the video how they got only 10-15 minutes to have lunch amid an hectic election campaigning. He also showed the food he was having, which included fish and roti, sparking a debate over eating non-veg food during Navratri.

Even BJP MP Giriraj Singh chipped in, slamming Mr Yadav as a "seasonal Sanatani" while speaking to reporters this morning.

"Tejashwi Yadav is a 'Seasonal Sanatani' who nurtures appeasement. Many people, be it Rohingyas or Bangladeshi infiltrators, came here when his father (Lalu Yadav) was in power. They do politics of appeasement wearing the mask of Sanatan," said the firebrand BJP leader.