Video: 'Badi Mushkil Hai...' - Tejashwi Yadav Duets With Singer Abhijeet On SRK Classic

Tejashwi Yadav singing with Abhijeet Bhattacharya at a function in Deo, Aurangabad.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav brought out his singing chops and tried to match popular film singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya at a function in Aurangabad district on Saturday.

The RJD leader, who shared the video on Twitter, sang along for over two minutes — quickly graduating from singing a line off stage to standing next to the professional singer for a duet on the stage — as they performed "Badi mushkil hai" from Shah Rukh Khan's 1994 movie 'Anjaam'.

The song title translates to "there's a big problem", but Mr Yadav appeared at ease — though far from at par — with Mr Bhattacharya, who mostly uses just his first name, Abhijeet, in professional credits.

औरंगाबाद जिले के देव में आयोजित सूर्य महोत्सव, 2023 के उद्घाटन के अवसर पर हिन्दी फिल्मों के सुप्रसिद्ध गायक अभिजीत भट्टाचार्य जी ने आखिरकार सुर में सुर मिलाने पर मजबूर कर ही दिया। pic.twitter.com/XzqWLzX0S8 — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) January 28, 2023

In a tweet, in Hindi, accompanying the video, the young leader said, "At the inauguration of Surya Mahotsav 2023 at Deo in Aurangabad district, the famous Hindi film singer Abhijit Bhattacharya managed to mke me sing along."

Comments on the tweet spoke also of Mr Bhattacharya's extreme views that had led to him being banned on Twitter, and his support for PM Narendra Modi's BJP, the RJD's sworn rival. Others said the moment should not be seen through a political prism.

In other videos of the incident, Abhijeet Bhattacharya, who was once known as Shah Rukh Khan's voice, said, "Today I have shown you that talent (of Tejashwi Yadav) that you never knew of."