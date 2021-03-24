'Unarmed MLAs Thrashed': Tejashwi Yadav On Bihar Assembly Chaos Over New Bill

Tejashwi Yadav shared photos of one his MLAs being carried on a stretcher from the assembly.

Tejashwi Yadav, Bihar's Leader of the opposition, hit out at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his governments after dramatic scenes were seen in the state assembly on Tuesday during the opposition's protest against a bill that gives more power to the police force.

He said Mr Kumar got "unarmed MLAs of his party thrashed inside the House". He shared photos of one his MLAs being carried on a stretcher from the assembly after he was allegedly manhandled by ''police and local goons'' during the protest.

"My revolutionary fellow MLA, Satish Das, who belongs to a poor family, became a victim of hooliganism of Nitish Kumar. He suffered a head injury. The picture is proof," the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader tweeted in Hindi.

Members of the opposition Grand Alliance, comprising the RJD, the Congress and the Left, protested against the Bihar Special Armed Police Bill, 2021, demanding its repeal. The assembly was adjourned five times on Tuesday.

"Draconian Act which will give absolute powers to police, so that it can act as veritable arm of Nitish's dictatorial politics, has been passed in police protection by throwing out battered MLAs using police itself," Mr Yadav tweeted today, sharing a video of chaos from inside the assembly.

They refused to let the assembly speaker from stepping out of his chamber.

Women MLAs too were carried out of the assembly building by women security personnel.

Mr Yadav's mother Rabri Devi tweeted a video of a woman MLA being carried by women security personnel. "The sparks that you have set off today, these sparks will burn your black governance to ashes tomorrow. Bihar will calculate and that too, soon," she tweeted in Hindi.

Mr Yadav too was detained briefly while participating in a procession against the "black law", in addition to other issues.