'Hello Friends...': Tejashwi Yadav Is Back With A New Helicopter Video

After sparking a controversy with a fish meal video during Navratri, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav is back with a new helicopter footage that shows him having oranges with a close aide.

"Hello friends, there was an orange party in the helicopter today. They won't be irritated by the color orange, right?" posted the RJD leader last night. The orange colour is associated with the BJP, one the major rivals of the Lalu Prasad Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Tejashwi Yadav, son of Lalu Yadav, is accompanied by former minister Mukesh Sahni in the helicopter in between a hectic election campaign.

"We are having oranges today. The BJP will have issues with this too. They will find a religion angle in this too. Shouldn't we eat or drink at all? They say it's our bhagwa colour, bhai, it's not just yours, but ours too. If it's an edible item, we will eat it," says Mr Sahni in the video.

Tejashwi Yadav adds the oranges were given to them by the public.

The duo faced criticism yesterday over a similar video that showed them enjoying a fish meal in the helicopter. Several internet users accused them of provoking sentiments of the Hindus during Navratri, during which devotees follow a strict vegetarian diet.

Giriraj Singh, a firebrand BJP leader and MP from Bihar, called Mr Yadav a "seasonal Sanatani" and accused the party of appeasement politics.

Mr Yadav shot back hours later, pointing out that his fish meal post was dated April 8 (Monday) whereas Navratri started from Tuesday.

"We had uploaded this video to test the IQ of the BJP and Godi media followers and we were proved right in our thinking. The tweet says "Dinank" i.e. Date, but what do the poor blind followers know," said Mr Yadav.