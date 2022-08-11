Tejashwi Yadav Endorses Nitish Kumar For PM: 5 Big Quotes

I leave it to Nitish Kumar (on consensus PM candidate for 2024). What he has done in Bihar, the message has gone to the nation. Fight, don't be scared, the message will work as a booster for the opposition. He has administrative experience. If Narendra Modi can, why not Nitish Ji.

We were able to see that Nitish ji was very uncomfortable. BJP was trying to impose on him. Could see it in his face. As you can see, people like Lalan Singh said that BJP were trying to break his party, what they were trying to do in other states.

It wasn't a pre-planned move to come together. It was on spot, spontaneous. We were watching the political developments. This alliance is need of the hour for Bihar.

Opposition parties need to sit together and make a roadmap. The people of India want a face against Narendra Modi.