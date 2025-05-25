"Can't Tolerate Such Things": Tejashwi Yadav On Brother Tej Pratap's Expulsion

Rashtriya Janata Dal's Tejashwi Yadav said today that his brother Tej Pratap Yadav is an adult and has the right to make his own decisions. But his father's decision on his brother's expulsion stands and the party cannot tolerate "such things".

Tej Pratap Yadav was expelled from "party and family" both today by his father and party patriarch Lalu Yadav after his photo with an unknown woman was uploaded on his Facebook page.

Tej Pratap Yadav said his Facebook page has been hacked but his father, in a post on X, formerly Twitter, said the party could not ignore "moral values".

"We cannot tolerate such things, we are working and are dedicated to the people of Bihar," Tejashwi Yadav posted on X.

"If it's about my big brother, political life and personal life are different. He has the right to make his personal decisions... Our party's chief has made it clear," he added.

#WATCH | Patna | RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav expels his elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav from the party for 6 years, he also removed him from the family.



RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav says, "We cannot tolerate such things, we are working and are dedicated to the people of Bihar. If it's... pic.twitter.com/gSJ5ubyIyz — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2025

In a post on X, Lalu Yadav wrote, "Ignoring moral values in personal life weakens our collective struggle for social justice".

"The activities, public conduct and irresponsible behaviour of my eldest son are not in accordance with our family values and traditions. Therefore, due to the above circumstances, I remove him from the party and family. From now on, he will not have any role of any kind in the party and family. He is expelled from the party for six years," he added in the post.

Tej Pratap Yadav's expulsion comes months ahead of the assembly elections in the state, While his brother and Lalu Yadav's political heir Tejashwi is leading the RJD campaign, the Facebook post about Tej Pratap Yadav has left the party red faced .

The Facebook post on Tej Pratap Yadav's profile -- which was later deleted -- had identified the woman as Anushka Yadav and said she and the RJD leader had been in a relationship for 12 years.

"I am Tej Pratap Yadav and the girl who is seen with me in this picture is Anushka Yadav. We both have known each other for the last 12 years and love each other deeply. We have been in a relationship throughout these years. I wanted to share this with all of you for a long time, but couldn't find the right words. Today, through this post, I am opening my heart to you. I hope you all will understand," read the accompanying caption.

The post raised questions why Tej Pratap Yadav had married Aishwarya Rai, the daughter of former Bihar minister Chandrika Rai in 2018. The two had separated months after the wedding.