Tej Pratap Yadav Calls Ex-RJD Leader "Criminal" After His 'Jersey Cow' Jab

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav slammed expelled party leader Rajballabh Yadav for his "jersey cow" remark seemingly on brother Tejashwi Yadav's wife Rajshri.

Tej Pratap Yadav said that former Nawada MLA Rajballabh Yadav is a criminal and nothing else is expected from him. "He is a person of criminal nature and his moral and political downfall is certain," he said ahead of a program in Muzaffarpur.

Rajballabh Yadav had aimed a swipe at Tejashwi Yadav, questioning the need to marry outside the state and community. He also threw in an insult for Tejashwi's wife.

"Caste is used only for votes. When it came to marriage, where did the marriage take place? What was the need to get the marriage done in Haryana and Punjab? Was he getting a woman or a jersey cow? Was there no girl in the Yadav community," said Rajballabh Yadav - who was recently released from jail after nine and a half years in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act case, at a public meeting in Nardiganj, without naming Tejashwi Yadav's wife.

Tejashwi Yadav had married Rachel Codinho, his batchmate from school, in 2021. Originally from Rewari, Haryana, she later changed her name to Rajshri Yadav.

RJD leaders condemned the statement with former Nawada MLA Kaushal Yadav calling it an attack not just on Rajshri but also the entire backward and Dalit society. The party's women's unit burnt an effigy of the leader.

Since his release from jail, Rajballabh Yadav has been continuously attacking Lalu Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav.