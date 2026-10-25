Teen Steals Uncle's Gold, Buys Thar With The Money, Invites Him To Celebrate

A man in a village in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district stole 150 grams of gold from his uncle's house, sold it and bought a Mahindra Thar from the proceeds of the crime. Then he invited the same uncle for the car's puja.
Samar Chavan, 19, allegedly stole the gold from the house of his uncle, Umesh Maruti Chavan. He sold the jewellery for Rs 10 lakh and bought the SUV.
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As Umesh prepared for the puja, he found his wife's jewellery missing from the safe. The family suspected that someone from their inner circle may have stolen the gold.
They filed a complaint with the police.
As DSP Shrikant Thikane and his team began the investigation, suspicions grew about the source of the money Samar had suddenly amassed to buy such an expensive car.
The accused confessed to the crime after the police interrogated him.
Police have arrested the accused and a goldsmith who purchased the gold.
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