Teen Raped, Forced By Accused, His Mother To Have Sex With Other Men: Cops

The mother and son has been booked for rape and criminal intimidation. (Representational)

A 22-year-old man and his mother from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh have been facing a case in connection with the rape of a teen girl from Jaripatka in Nagpur, a police official said on Sunday.

The teen is part of an event management firm and had gone to Bhopal in May and had met accused Abhishek Kuril, who lured her into a relationship and raped her, the official said.

"The accused's mother Rajni (45) has also been booked as the two forced the girl to have physical relationships with other men as well, as per the complainant. He also uploaded her obscene photographs on social media after stealing her mobile phone," the official said.

The mother and son has been booked for rape, criminal intimidation and other offences and efforts were on to arrest them, the Jaripatka police station official said.

