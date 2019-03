The accused beat up the girl's grandfather before raping her. (Representational)

A 16-year-old girl, on her way to a temple with her grandfather in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar, was allegedly raped by four men, police said today. Three of them have been arrested.

The men blocked their way and assaulted the girl's grandfather before raping her on Friday, Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi said.

The accused have been charged with rape. Police said they are trying to locate the fourth accused.