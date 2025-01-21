Teen Jumps Off College Building In Delhi, Dies By Suicide

An 18-year-old student died by suicide after jumping from his college building in Delhi's Rohini, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at Maharaja Agrasen College on Monday.

The teen was identified as Parth Rawat, a resident of Ghaziabad and a first year B.Com student at the institute.

According to police, the student was immediately rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

"Preliminary inquiries suggest the fall may have been a suicide. However, the exact cause is yet to be determined. Police officers are examining CCTV footage and questioning students and staff present at the time of the incident," the police said in a statement.

A detailed probe is underway, they added.

There was no immediate comment from college authorities till the time of filing this report.